Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64 to $0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million to $212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.52 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Novanta Stock Performance

Novanta stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.24. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $173.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,906.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,906.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,242.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,263 shares of company stock worth $3,597,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novanta by 56.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 428,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,214,000 after acquiring an additional 86,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.