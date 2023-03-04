Novozymes A/S (NVZMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.5898 per share by the biotechnology company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Novozymes A/S’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVZMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DNB Markets raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novozymes A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays lowered Novozymes A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.00.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

