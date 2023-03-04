Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Short Interest Up 30.4% in February

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 113,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,222. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.
