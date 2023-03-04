Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Short Interest Up 30.4% in February

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 113,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,222. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 562,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 143,265 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

