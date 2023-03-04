Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 311,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 61,297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,285,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 23.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of QQQX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. 79,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,122. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

