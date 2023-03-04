Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NNY opened at $8.42 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

