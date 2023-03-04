Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 4,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,182. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUO. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $9,430,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 413.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 113,680 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the period. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

