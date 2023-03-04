Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 4,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,182. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
