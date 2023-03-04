Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NPV opened at $11.51 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the period. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

