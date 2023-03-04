NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $290.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.14.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $238.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $590.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.30, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 66.6% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.