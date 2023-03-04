Oasis Network Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $325.06 million and $21.60 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.50 or 0.07009112 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00072097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023964 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05886986 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $22,851,712.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

