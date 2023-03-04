Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,061 ($12.80) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ocado Group to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 560 ($6.76) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ocado Group to an underweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.03) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 830.20 ($10.02).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 550.20 ($6.64) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 670.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 647.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,170.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,316.50 ($15.89).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

