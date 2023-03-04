OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Jorge Colon Sells 30,000 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $904,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jorge Colon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

