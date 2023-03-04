OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OFS stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $138.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

OFS Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 173.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at $135,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.