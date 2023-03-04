OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.
Shares of OFS stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $138.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $13.47.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
