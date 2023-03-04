Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OKTA. Bank of America initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

