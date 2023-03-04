Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.36.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Okta by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

