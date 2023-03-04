Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Okta also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.74 to $0.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.36.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,937,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,119. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $176.18.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $99,063,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Okta by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,513,000 after buying an additional 85,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Okta by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.