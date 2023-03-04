Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 764,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Omega Therapeutics news, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought 3,323,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $19,208,731.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,508,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,400,245.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of Omega Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Omega Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 260.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 873,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.