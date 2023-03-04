Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Omega Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 260.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 873,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
Omega Therapeutics Company Profile
Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.
