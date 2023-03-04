OMG Network (OMG) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $218.15 million and approximately $15.27 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00006926 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00024441 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003570 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

