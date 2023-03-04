ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their neutral rating on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ONTF opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. ON24 has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ON24 by 641.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

