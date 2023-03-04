Ontology One Day Volume Reaches $15.75 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $196.91 million and $15.75 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.38 or 0.06998552 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00072729 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00027732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00054015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00024266 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

