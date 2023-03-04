Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OPRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Opera Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.99. Opera has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.61.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Opera

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 3,169.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

