Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Optical Cable

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.39% of Optical Cable worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable Price Performance

NASDAQ OCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. 4,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250. Optical Cable has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.