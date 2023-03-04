OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Get OPY Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPY Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHAA. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About OPY Acquisition Corp. I

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.