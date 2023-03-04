Orbler (ORBR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $976.73 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Orbler has a total market cap of $976.73 million and $1.02 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $4.80 or 0.00021509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

