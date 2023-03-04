Orchid Price Reaches $0.0918 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $63.42 million and $6.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00039968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021885 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00220166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,325.94 or 0.99999227 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09601874 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $20,787,462.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.