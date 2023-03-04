Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,900 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 789,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 491.6 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS DOGEF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $86.22. 1,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $137.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.02.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy and Other. The Offshore segment develops and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands, the U.S., Taiwan, Vietnam, and Korea.

