Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in February

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Orvana Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORVMF remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Orvana Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.42.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
