Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in February

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Orvana Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORVMF remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Orvana Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Orvana Minerals Corp. engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. Its properties include El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine, and Don Mario Mine. The company was founded on May 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.