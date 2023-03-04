Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Sid Sankaran Sells 110,396 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Oscar Health Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter worth $119,974,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $27,427,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
