Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Update

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ostin Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ostin Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:OST remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 33,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,434. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. Ostin Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

