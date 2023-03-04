Oxen 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,912.86 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $49,912.86 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,356.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00402424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00090035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00654539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00564612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00173288 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,147,152 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.