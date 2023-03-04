Oxen One Day Trading Volume Tops $34,359.72 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and $34,359.72 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,234.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00396457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00088188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.49 or 0.00654330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00553367 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00169972 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,150,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

