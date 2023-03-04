Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.36.
Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 135.65 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
