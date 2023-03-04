Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,901 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,438 shares of company stock valued at $44,322,199 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $191.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,612.71, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.98.
Palo Alto Networks Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.