Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,901 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,438 shares of company stock valued at $44,322,199 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $191.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,612.71, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.98.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

