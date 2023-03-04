Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Update

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of PAFRF stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. Pan African Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.32.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.33) to GBX 32 ($0.39) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

