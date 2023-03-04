Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 70.36% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.
Paragon 28 Trading Up 0.6 %
Paragon 28 stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.58. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $21.49.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNA. MVM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,762,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Paragon 28 by 506.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 740,003 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Paragon 28 by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 255,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.
Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
