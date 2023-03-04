Pason Systems Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Pason Systems Stock Down 4.8 %

Pason Systems stock opened at C$14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$12.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$21.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Pason Systems

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$676,200. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

