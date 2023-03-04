Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.30 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PDCO opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

PDCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.