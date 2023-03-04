Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.30 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 669,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,392. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,070,000 after purchasing an additional 91,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,374,000 after purchasing an additional 67,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,778,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Further Reading

