Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

