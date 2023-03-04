PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDSB. Noble Financial raised their target price on PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of $207.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.31. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

