Pearson plc (LON:PSON) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 14.90 Per Share

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.18) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pearson Trading Down 3.8 %

LON:PSON opened at GBX 888 ($10.72) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 922.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 919.72. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 591 ($7.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.14). The company has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2,466.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17.

Get Pearson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 978 ($11.80).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.