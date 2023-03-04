Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of PEBK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.24. 4,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,563. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.59. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 19.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

