Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,440 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.09% of Perficient worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Perficient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,336,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Perficient by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,099 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $101,143,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 925,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,170,000 after buying an additional 102,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in Perficient by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 557,863 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 104,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $116.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

