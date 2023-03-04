Permian Resources Co. (PR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 15th

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PR. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

