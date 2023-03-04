Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,083. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

