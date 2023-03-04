PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:ISD opened at $12.61 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,523,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 98,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 72,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $752,000.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

