PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in February

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
PharmaCielo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PCLOF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 2,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158. PharmaCielo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
