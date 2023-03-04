PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in February

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

PharmaCielo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PCLOF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 2,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158. PharmaCielo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

