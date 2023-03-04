Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $116.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $106.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.73.

PM opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

