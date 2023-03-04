PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PFL opened at $8.68 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.