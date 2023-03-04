PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFLGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PFL opened at $8.68 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 498.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

