Piper Sandler Boosts Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $138.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $127.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,963 in the last ninety days. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,857 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 792,620 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741,403 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

