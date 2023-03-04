Piper Sandler Increases Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $10.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIMS. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 582,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,157. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

